    Discover Azerbaijan photo exhibition opens in Peru

    Foreign policy
    • 17 October, 2025
    • 08:55
    Discover Azerbaijan photo exhibition opens in Peru

    The opening of the "Discover Azerbaijan" photo exhibition took place in Miraflores Park, one of the city's most famous and popular tourist districts, in Lima, Peru, Report informs referring to the Azerbaijani Embassy in Peru.

    The event was attended by the head of the Miraflores municipality, Carlos Canales Anchorena; Yorel Kira Alcarraz Agüero, a member of the Peru-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Friendship Group; representatives of the diplomatic corps; and other officials.

    Speaking at the opening ceremony, Canales noted the significance of the exhibition and emphasized that this initiative will significantly contribute to strengthening cultural dialogue between Peru and Azerbaijan.

    On behalf of the Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Peru, Mammad Talibov, Embassy representative Gulten Qafqazli-Novruzova provided guests with a detailed account of Azerbaijan's rich culture, its tourism potential, UNESCO World Heritage sites, national cuisine, music, and dance. Congresswoman Alcarraz, a member of the Peru-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Friendship Group, also spoke, noting the importance of developing cultural ties between the two countries.

    Then, the guests toured the exhibition, receiving detailed information about each photo. The exhibition features photographs capturing Azerbaijan's natural beauty, historical monuments, national dances, and cuisine.

    The event generated great interest among the local community and tourists. The photo exhibition will run until October 31.

    Peruda "Azərbaycanı kəşf et" adlı fotosərgi açılıb
    В Перу открылась фотовыставка "Открой для себя Азербайджан"

