 Top
    Close photo mode

    Delegation of two provinces of Egypt to visit Azerbaijan

    Prospects for building relations in the field of tourism will be discussed during the visit

    Baku. 5 May. REPORT.AZ/ Extensive delegation from Egypt will visit Azerbaijan on May 15-17.

    Report informs, citing the diplomatic sources, the delegation will include the Governor of the province of the Red Sea (Hurghada) Ahmed Abdullah and the governor of South Sinai province, Khalid Fouda, the head of the Egyptian Tourist Office Samy Mahmoud, as well as 12 Egyptian entrepreneurs operating in tourism sector.

    During the visit, meetings will be held with representatives of the relevant agencies of Azerbaijan, in which prospects of building relations in the field of tourism, as well as the issue of opening direct flights between Azerbaijan and Egypt will be discussed.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi