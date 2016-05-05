Delegation of two provinces of Egypt to visit Azerbaijan

Baku. 5 May. REPORT.AZ/ Extensive delegation from Egypt will visit Azerbaijan on May 15-17.

Report informs, citing the diplomatic sources, the delegation will include the Governor of the province of the Red Sea (Hurghada) Ahmed Abdullah and the governor of South Sinai province, Khalid Fouda, the head of the Egyptian Tourist Office Samy Mahmoud, as well as 12 Egyptian entrepreneurs operating in tourism sector.

During the visit, meetings will be held with representatives of the relevant agencies of Azerbaijan, in which prospects of building relations in the field of tourism, as well as the issue of opening direct flights between Azerbaijan and Egypt will be discussed.