Barack Obama sends congratulation letter to Azerbaijani President

"United States committed to cooperation with Azerbaijan"

Baku. 26 May. REPORT.AZ/ The United States, President Barack Obama sent a letter of congratulation to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Report informs. The letter says:

"I would like to send You and the Azerbaijani people my sincere congratulations on the occasion of the Republic Day on May 28. While You are celebrating the establishment of the first world democratic state with the majority of the Muslim population in 1918, the US is committed to cooperation with Azerbaijan that provides more prosperous and democratic future for all Azerbaijanis on the basis of that legacy.

Since Azerbaijan gained independence, the United States supports the national security democratic and economic development of Azerbaijan. We do it because we highly evaluate bilateral relations, our partnership in many spheres, as well as, the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the promotion of stability in Afghanistan and the diversification of European energy supplies.

Thanks to the relationship between the two nations, our partnership is strengthening. Ensuring the fundamental freedoms of all citizens will strengthen the safety of the two countries and contributes to close coordination between the governments.

Please, accept my best wishes on the occasion of the national holiday."