Baku to host second meeting of heads of OTS defense industry departments
Foreign policy
- 08 October, 2025
- 13:16
The second meeting of the heads of defense industry agencies of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) will be held in 2026 in Baku, Report informs referring to the Gabala Declaration, adopted following the 12th Summit of the organization's Heads of State.
"Support the outcomes of the inaugural Meeting of the Heads of Defence Industry Institutions of the OTS Member States, held on 23 July 2025 in Istanbul, and task the relevant authorities to intensify cooperation in this field, while welcoming the convening of the second meeting in Baku, Republic of Azerbaijan in 2026," reads the message.
