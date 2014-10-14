​Azerbaijani President to visit Tajikistan

Baku. 14 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is going to pay official visit to Tajikistan on October 15 and 16, Report informs citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan.

According to it, during the visit Ilham Aliyev will meet with the President Emomali Rahmon.

"The sides will discuss a wide range of issues related to bilateral cooperation," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated, adding that "according to the outcome of summit talks it is scheduled to sign bilateral documents. Confirmed documents, of course, will provide legal basis for the further strengthening of bilateral cooperation between Tajikistan and Azerbaijan."

Official Dushanbe expressed confidence that the forthcoming visit of Ilham Aliyev to Tajikistan would give new impetus to the development of mutually beneficial cooperation. "In general, the dynamics of the development of bilateral Tajik-Azerbaijani relations shows that the parties are interested in deepening mutually beneficial trade-economic and humanitarian ties and strengthening political contacts," Tajik Foreign Ministry issued.