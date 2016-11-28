Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko held one-on-one meeting

Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ An official welcoming ceremony has today been held for President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, who is on an official visit in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Report informs, a guard of honor was set up for the Belarus President in the square decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to President Ilham Aliyev.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev greeted President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to the Belarus President.

The state anthems of Belarus and Azerbaijan were played.

President Ilham Aliyev and President Alexander Lukashenko reviewed the guard of honor.

The Belarus President saluted the Azerbaijani soldiers.

State and government officials of Azerbaijan were introduced to President Alexander Lukashenko, and members of the Belarus delegation were introduced to President Ilham Aliyev.

The guard of honor marched in front of President Ilham Aliyev and President Alexander Lukashenko to the accompaniment of a military march.

The presidents then posed for official photos.

Following the official welcoming ceremony, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko have held a one-on-one meeting.