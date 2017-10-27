Azerbaijani President extends Independence Day greetings to Turkmen counterpart

Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has extended Independence Day greetings to President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhammedov.

“On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and all the people of your country on the occasion of the national holiday of Turkmenistan – Independence Day,” Report informs, the President of Azerbaijan said in his letter.

“Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan are bound together by the historical ties of friendship and good neighborliness. I believe that based on such a solid foundation, our intergovernmental relations and mutually fruitful cooperation will continue to serve the best interests of our people.”

“On this remarkable day, I wish you the best of health, success in your activities, and the brotherly people of Turkmenistan everlasting peace and prosperity,” President Ilham Aliyev added.