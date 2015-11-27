Azerbaijani MFA: "Russia 24" channel distorted mass crimes committed by Armenia against Azerbaijan

Baku. 27 November. REPORT.AZ/ "On November 26, 2015 a telecast entitled "Turkish grin: why the "Grey Wolves" killed the Russian pilots" broadcasted on TV channel "Russia 24" submitted misleading information and a complete lie, wherein mentioned Azerbaijan. Moreover, the fact of aggression and occupation of Armenia against Azerbaijan, as well as massive crimes committed by Armenia against Azerbaijani soldiers and civilians were distorted."

Report informs, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Hikmet Hajiyev said.

According to him, persons who prepared a telecast with full of lies and biased information, which was referred to Azerbaijan, trying to harm friendly and neighborly relations between Azerbaijan and Russia.