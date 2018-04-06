Azerbaijani foreign minister meets with his Korean counterpart

Baku. 6 April. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea Ri Yong-ho within the framework of the NAM Mid-term Ministerial Conference in Baku.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

Ri Yong-ho thanked the Government of Azerbaijan for the high level organization of the Conference and noted that starting from 2019, Azerbaijan's chairmanship in the organization is the indication of trust to Azerbaijan by the member-states of NAM. He also added that the DPRK is interested in closer cooperation with member states during the presidency of Azerbaijan.

E.Mammadyarov welcomed Ri Yong-ho in Azerbaijan. He pointed out that the goals and principles of the NAM, particularly support of territorial integrity, sovereignty and political independence, are vivid in current international relations and the commitment to Bandung Principles is essential.

Highlighting his visit historic, Ri Yong-ho stressed the importance of exchange of visits which would serve as a landmark for enhancing bilateral relations.

Ri Yong-ho noted that DPRK is interested in cooperation with Azerbaijan in the field of energy, as Azerbaijan has long history in exploitation and processing oil. He also noted the possibility of visiting the DPRK architects to explore the architecture of Baku.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.