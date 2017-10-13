Azerbaijani child kept in orphanage in Iraq taken to Baku

Baku. 13 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani child named Abdullah, kept in an orphanage in Iraq, was taken to Baku. Report was told in press service of the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan, the child, accompanied by an employee of the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Iraq, arrived in Baku the night before.

“The process of transferring him to relatives is underway”, - head of the Foreign Ministry's press service, Hikmet Hajiyev said.

"The Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Iraq keeps the issue of other our compatriots in a similar situation under control, provides necessary consular support and, in this regard, keeps contact with the relevant government structures of Iraq," he said, commenting on the issue of the remaining Azerbaijani children who, according to media reports, are in an orphanage in Iraq.