Azerbaijani and Russian presidents had a phone conversation

Baku. 7 October. REPORT.AZ/ On October 7, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev made a telephone call Russian President, Vladimir Putin. Report informs referring to the press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The head of state congratulated Vladimir Putin on his birthday, wished him success and good health in his presidential activities.

President of the Russian Federation expressed his gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for the attention and congratulations.

During the telephone conversation, the heads of two states hailed with great pleasure the bilateral relations, which are developing dynamically in all spheres between Azerbaijan and Russia and expressed their confidence in further strengthening of relations at the level of strategic partnership.