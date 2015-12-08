Azerbaijan sends humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan

Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ In accordance with President Ilham Aliyev's instruction, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan has sent humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan in connection with the destructive earthquake that hit the country’s Osh Province.

Report informs, the ceremony was attended by Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations Faig Tagizade and Kyrgyz Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ayjigit Buranov.

According to the Deputy Minister, humanitarian aid valued at AZN 1 million includes 19 tons of sugar, 19 tons of granulated sugar, 19 tons of rice, more than 8 tons of tea, 16 tons of vegetable oil, 38 tons of flour, 19 tons of vermicelli, 3500 sets of bed linen, 50 generators, 240 tents, 6,006 square meters of iron slate, 70 cubic meters of boards, 40 thousand meters of rails, more than 26 tons of gasoline, about 29 tons of diesel fuel and 195 stoves.

Twenty trucks on the ferry from Baku International Sea Trade Port will arrive in Aktau in Kazakhstan, where they will be added two more trucks and it will be headed to Kyrgyzstan.

Kyrgyz Ambassador Buranov expressed gratitude to the President and people of Azerbaijan for assistance.