Azerbaijan's Deputy PM meets with ICAPP delegation

On October 16, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Samir Sharifov met with a delegation led by Chung Eui-yong, Chairperson of the Standing Committee of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP), Report informs.

During the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister Sharifov noted that President Ilham Aliyev has identified the development of relations with Asian countries as one of the main priorities of Azerbaijan's foreign policy. In this context, he emphasized that Azerbaijan is implementing assistance programs for developing countries in the Asia-Pacific region, particularly for small island states.

Referring to the contributions of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) - a member of the ICAPP Standing Committee since 2009 - Sharifov highlighted that YAP has successfully hosted several high-level ICAPP events over the years, including the 7th General Assembly.

The sides also discussed the significance of the 4th session of the ICAPP Asian Cultural Council, set to be held in Baku on the following day under the theme "From National Diversity to Global Solidarity: The Role of Culture in the New World Order."

It was emphasized that Azerbaijan's active participation in ICAPP initiatives contributes to strengthening political dialogue across Asia and promoting peace, stability, and sustainable development.

The Deputy Prime Minister also briefed the delegation on Azerbaijan's liberation of its territories in 2020, which had been under Armenian occupation for nearly 30 years, as well as the restoration of the country's territorial integrity and sovereignty. He informed the guests about the extensive reconstruction and development projects currently being implemented in the liberated areas.

Sharifov noted that Azerbaijan is addressing large-scale acts of vandalism committed during the occupation, which require significant financial resources. "The damage caused to Azerbaijan by Armenia's aggression is estimated at $150 billion," he said.

Despite this, he stressed that Azerbaijan, as a peace-loving nation, has proposed signing a peace treaty with Armenia and drew attention to the historic agreement reached between the two countries on August 8 in Washington to ensure lasting peace.