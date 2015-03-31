Azerbaijan President congratulates Islam Karimov

Baku. 31 March. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev congratulated President of Uzbekistan Islam Karimov, Report informs. The text reads:

"I congratulate you on your re-election as President of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

Your victory in the election convincingly proves the support of the Uzbekistan's people for the successive and deeply considered policy carried out by You.

Today, Uzbekistan is moving forward on the way of strengthening the independence and democracy and the dynamic socio-economic development with confidence. Uzbekistan takes a worthy place in the world and its influence increases in the international arena. Your contribution to centuries-long friendship between the two peoples, cooperation and mutual support in the development and expansion of the traditions is highly appreciated in Azerbaijan.