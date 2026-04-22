Azerbaijan, Latvia FMs discuss closer ties, sign consular MoU
Foreign policy
- 22 April, 2026
- 23:18
The Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with the Foreign Minister of Latvia Baiba Braže on the sidelines of the visit of President of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs to Azerbaijan, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.
The ministers discussed strengthening bilateral relations, expanding cooperation across political, economic and humanitarian domains, and exchanged views on regional and international developments.
The ministers signed the Memorandum of Understanding on Consular Affairs between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Latvia, marking an important step in enhancing consular cooperation and services for citizens of both countries.
Latest News
21:53
IDF says it struck buildings in Lebanese town where Hezbollah launched rockets fromOther countries
21:35
Hajiyev mulls digital co-op, fight against fake news with Chinese ministerForeign policy
21:18
BIG urges int'l community to provide objective assessment of Armenia's policy of intoleranceForeign policy
21:00
Photo
Mexican envoy mulls co-op opportunities in Azerbaijan's NakhchivanForeign policy
20:41
Photo
Delegation from Turkish National Defense University visits Azerbaijan's NakhchivanMilitary
20:21
EU calls for de-escalation in Middle East, preparing to strengthen its partnership with regionOther countries
20:01
AFFA, Johan Cruyff Institute agree to cooperate in sports educationFootball
19:41
Photo
AFFA, WUF13 Operations Company organize joint seminarFootball
19:21