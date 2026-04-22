Azerbaijan, Latvia FMs discuss closer ties, sign consular MoU

The Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with the Foreign Minister of Latvia Baiba Braže on the sidelines of the visit of President of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs to Azerbaijan, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The ministers discussed strengthening bilateral relations, expanding cooperation across political, economic and humanitarian domains, and exchanged views on regional and international developments.

The ministers signed the Memorandum of Understanding on Consular Affairs between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Latvia, marking an important step in enhancing consular cooperation and services for citizens of both countries.