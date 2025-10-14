Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit
    Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan to hold meeting of transport commission

    14 October, 2025
    • 19:05
    Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan to hold meeting of transport commission
    Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan will hold a meeting of the Joint Commission on Road Transport in the first quarter of 2026, Report informs referring to the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan.

    The move was announced at the 21st meeting of the joint Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan.

    "The parties agreed to begin exchanging electronic permits (e-Permits) for international road transport, hold a meeting of the Joint Commission on Road Transport in the first quarter of 2026, and continue the digitalization of logistics through the integration of the Digital Trade Corridor and Digital Logistics Platform systems," reads the statement.

    Both sides also discussed prospects for developing port infrastructure in Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, as well as increasing the number of direct flights between the two countries.

    Expanded cooperation is planned in shipbuilding: new container ships for the Caspian Sea are already under construction, and projects are underway to manufacture ferries and other types of vessels using Kazakh materials and technologies.

    Azərbaycan və Qazaxıstan avtomobil nəqliyyatı üzrə komissiyanın iclasını keçirəcək
    Азербайджан и Казахстан проведут заседание комиссии по автотранспорту

