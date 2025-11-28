Azerbaijan, EU mull strengthening bilateral partnership
- 28 November, 2025
- 08:22
Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmat Hajiyev, has met with European Union officials, Report informs.
"I was pleased to discuss with the colleagues from the European Union the recent positive dynamic in the relations between Azerbaijan and the EU. We exchanged views on a broad range of issues on the bilateral agenda and prospects of further enhancing the Azerbaijan-EU partnership," Hajiyev wrote on X.
I was pleased to discuss with the colleagues from the European Union the recent positive dynamic in the relations between Azerbaijan and the EU.— Hikmet Hajiyev (@HikmetHajiyev) November 27, 2025
We exchanged views on a broad range of issues on the bilateral agenda and prospects of further enhancing Azerbaijan-EU partnership. pic.twitter.com/ncyUTadWKa