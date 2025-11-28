Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States

    Azerbaijan, EU mull strengthening bilateral partnership

    Foreign policy
    • 28 November, 2025
    • 08:22
    Azerbaijan, EU mull strengthening bilateral partnership

    Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmat Hajiyev, has met with European Union officials, Report informs.

    "I was pleased to discuss with the colleagues from the European Union the recent positive dynamic in the relations between Azerbaijan and the EU. We exchanged views on a broad range of issues on the bilateral agenda and prospects of further enhancing the Azerbaijan-EU partnership," Hajiyev wrote on X.

    Azerbaijan European Union Hikmat Hajiyev
    Azərbaycanla Avropa İttifaqı arasında tərəfdaşlığın daha da gücləndirilməsi müzakirə olunub
    Азербайджан и ЕС обсудили укрепление двустороннего партнерства

    Latest News

    08:42
    Photo

    Another group of former IDPs arrives in Mammadbayli village of Azerbaijan's Zangilan district

    Domestic policy
    08:37

    Türkiye welcomes normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations

    Foreign policy
    08:29

    Hikmat Hajiyev briefs EU Committee members on Azerbaijan's peace agenda, Zangazur Corridor

    Foreign policy
    08:22

    Azerbaijan, EU mull strengthening bilateral partnership

    Foreign policy
    08:14
    Photo

    MEDIA, Uzbekistan mull strengthening information partnership

    Media
    08:05

    Death toll in Hong Kong fire rises to 94

    Other countries
    20:55
    Photo

    UAE and Azerbaijan mull military cooperation

    Military
    20:51
    Photo

    Defense attorney spoke on behalf of six defendants in the trial of Armenian citizens

    Incident
    20:47
    Photo

    Azerbaijani, San Marino FMs mull cooperation within international organizations

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed