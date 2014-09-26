Azerbaijan and the United States discussed the bilateral cooperation

Baku. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of foreign affairs of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov met with Victoria Nuland, Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs at the Department of State of the United States of America on the sidelines of his participation at the 69th session of the UN General Assembly.

Report informs referring to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, at the meeting the sides discussed the current relations between Azerbaijan and USA and the issues related to further development of cooperation and exchange of mutual visits.

During the conversation the sides discussed status of Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict as well as the ongoing negotiation process in this regard and they had an exchange of thoughts on the regional and global issues of common interest.