Azerbaijan and the United States discussed the bilateral cooperation

Report informs referring to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, at the meeting the sides discussed the current relations between Azerbaijan and USA and the issues related to further development of cooperation and exchange of mutual visits.
During the conversation the sides discussed status of Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict as well as the ongoing negotiation process in this regard and they had an exchange of thoughts on the regional and global issues of common interest.
Şamil ƏlibəyliNews Author
