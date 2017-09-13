Azerbaijan and Mexico discuss cooperation in architecture

© Courtesy image

Baku. 13 September. REPORT.AZ/ A meeting was held between the Ambassador of Mexico to Azerbaijan, Rodrigo Labardini, and the rector of the Azerbaijani University of Architecture and Construction, Gulchohra Mammadova.

Report informs citing Embassy of Mexico to Azerbaijan, the conversation, carried out in a cordial atmosphere, addressed several topics among which were highlighted links between universities.

In this context, Rector G. Mammadova expressed interest in contacting with Mexican institutions specialized in architecture. For his part, Ambassador R. Labardini made reference to some prestigious educational centers in Mexico City and highlighted the opportunities that some institutes of higher education can offer in cities such as Puebla, Guanajuato, Veracruz, among others.

Both parties discussed the current problems of architecture and construction, as well as their ways of resolution. Likewise, they exchanged their opinions and experiences in this regard.