Australian parliamentarians visit Azerbaijani Prosecutor General’s Office

Baku. 29 October. REPORT.AZ/ A delegation of Australian MPs led by Luke Simpkins has today visited the Prosecutor General`s Office of Azerbaijan, Report informs.

They met Deputy Prosecutor General Rustam Usubov, who highlighted judicial and legal reforms conducted in the country. He also provided an insight into what the Azerbaijani government is doing to strengthen the protection of human rights and freedoms.

They discussed pre-electoral situation in the country.