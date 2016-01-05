Ambassador: We glad that Italian companies also involved in TAP project

Baku. 5 January. REPORT.AZ/ Italy occupies an important place in life of Azerbaijan.

Report informs, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Italy, Vagif Sadigov said in an interview with Azerbaijan News TV.

According to him, the Azerbaijani-Italian relations are on a solid foundation of many documents signed between the two countries.According to V.Sadygov, this allows two countries to further develop bilateral relations:"There is great potential for the development of these ties.In addition, among the leaders of our countries we have a good personal relationship."

Speaking of trade relations, the ambassador said that within 7 years, Italy is a major trade partner of Azerbaijan, and about 20-25% of trade operations carried out with Italy:"Basically, we are exporting oil to Italy, but in a short time we will export natural gas through TAP project. This project opens new jobs in Italy, and we are delighted that Italian companies are also involved in this project."

In an interview Sadigov said that the honorary consulates of Azerbaijan currently are operating in Genoa and Catania and added that the country is interested in the opening of honorary consulates in other regions of Italy.

Notably, in December, according to the decree of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Vagif Sadigov was recalled from the post of Azerbaijani Ambassador to Italy.