Ambassador: Hungary preparing for next session of strategic dialogue with Azerbaijan

Hungary is preparing for the next session of strategic dialogue with Azerbaijan, the Hungarian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Tamas Torma said at an event in Baku on the occasion of Hungary's National Day and the anniversary of the 1956 revolution, Report informs.

The ambassador noted that Hungary has supported Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty since the first days of its independence:

"This support was not only based on respect and understanding of the principles of international law but was also a natural reaction stemming from our sensitivity to sovereignty. At a time when Azerbaijan celebrated the 34th anniversary of the restoration of its state independence a few days ago - on October 18, and will soon mark the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution, it should be emphasized that support for sovereignty on behalf of Hungary has never been merely theoretical. Hungarian lawyers have contributed to the establishment of the Constitutional Court of Azerbaijan."

According to the ambassador, a natural continuation of this practical support is that five years ago, after Azerbaijan's territorial integrity was restored, Hungary was the first to declare its intention to participate in the reconstruction of Karabakh, and this work continues today:

"Today our peoples are independent, sovereign, and free. Our relations are excellent at all levels and in every field, and in January 2023, they were elevated to an expanded strategic partnership. Since then, President Ilham Aliyev has visited Hungary twice, and Prime Minister Viktor Orban has visited Azerbaijan for the fourth time, and they have held a number of international meetings. The XI meeting of the Joint Economic Commission was held in Budapest in September, accompanied by a business forum attended by a record number of business representatives from both countries. Recently, political consultations at the level of deputy ministers were held in our capital, and we are preparing for the next session of strategic dialogue headed by the foreign ministers. All conditions have been created for the continuous development of relations."