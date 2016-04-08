​25th CIS summit will be held September 16 in Bishkek

Baku. 8 April. REPORT.AZ/ Jubilee 25th Summit of Heads of State of the CIS Country will be held on September 16 in Bishkek, but on September 15 the foreign ministers of the CIS countries also will hold a meeting.

Report informs, the head of the Kyrgyzstan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Erlan Abdyldaev said.

He also reported that on June 7-8 in Bishkek will host a meeting of heads of governments of the CIS member countries.

According to him, during today's meeting of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers in Moscow were discussed issues of expansion of cooperation between the agencies of the CIS member states in the areas of health, culture.