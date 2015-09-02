US Olympic committee picks Los Angeles for 2024 bid

Baku. 2 September. REPORT.AZ/ The US Olympic Committee (USOC) has named Los Angeles as the US bid for hosting the 2024 games, Report informs.

"This is a quest Los Angeles was made for," said LA mayor Eric Garcetti. "This city is the world's greatest stage."

The bid sets out $6bn (£3.8bn) in proposed public and private spending.

Los Angeles hosted the Olympics in 1932 and 1984, and if chosen would join London as another three-time-host city. It replaces Boston, which dropped out.

Los Angeles City council voted 15-0 to allow Mr Garcetti to negotiate with the US Olympic Committee, effectively giving the city's Olympic ambitions its blessing.

Boston had pulled out as the US candidate in July, after concerns that local funds would be used to pay for budget overruns.