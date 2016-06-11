UEFA not changes position of Azerbaijani football referees

Baku. 11 June. REPORT.AZ/ UEFA Referees Committee has updated list of referees for the first half of 2016-2017 season. Report informs according to the information, Azerbaijani referees remained in same positions on the list.

Aliyar Agayev is in second, Rahim Hasanov, Orkhan Mammadov are in third group.

The most significant change was related to Croatia's Ivan Bebek. Bebek was able to stay in the Elite group for one year. He made mistakes against Turkey's "Fenerbahce" in match with Braga In that match, referee gave signal for apenalty kick against "Fenerbahce" red cards for 3 players.

Position of referee from Northern Ireland Arnold Hunter also changed. In 1/16 round of Europa League in match between "Anderlecht" and "Olympiakos" he made mistakes in favor of Olympiakos. Hunter transferred to second group from the first group.