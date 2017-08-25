UEFA names venues for matches with Qarabag FC

Baku. 25 August. REPORT.AZ/ Venues to host home and away matches of Azerbaijan's Qarabag club in the Champions League were named.

Report informs citing the UEFA official website, the Azerbaijani club will again receive its rivals at the Republican Stadium named after Tofig Bahramov.

The club, representing Aghdam city of Azerbaijan, will play home matches at this arena, with Italian FC Roma on September 27, Spanish FC Atletico on October 18, and England club Chelsea on November 22.

FC Atletico will receive guests at a new arena. This is Estadio Metropolitano, rival of Baku Olympic Stadium to host Champions League final match in 2018-2019 season. First game in the 70,000-seat arena in Madrid will be between Atlético and Chelsea on September 12. Then, Qarabag will play at the venue on October 31.

Home stadiums of other clubs haven't been changed. Chelsea will receive Qarabag at Stamford Bridge in London on September 12, while Roma at Stadio Olimpico in the capital of Italy on December 5.