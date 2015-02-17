Today first 2 games of 1/8 Champions League to be played

Baku. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/ Today, 1/8 final match of the FIFA Champions League will start.

Report informs, 2 games will be held in the first game day.

Semi-finalists of last season, Chelsea and Bavaria in the first stage of the game "play-off" begin with games at a party.English club will be a guest of the French team, "PSG". Turkish referee Cuneyt Cakir will manage the match.

Bavaria will meet Shakhtar in Ukraine.Shakhtar because of the military-political situation in Donetsk will play in Lvov.The main referee of this match will be Spaniard Alberto Undiano Mallenco.After this match, Shakhtar will go to Antalya, where on February 24 to meet with Azerbaijani team.

Both matches will begin at 23:45 Baku time.Second leg matches will be held on March 11.