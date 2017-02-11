Ramil Sheydayev: We look forward to opportunity to play in new club

Baku. 11 February. REPORT.AZ/ Footballer of the national team of Azerbaijan and Turkish club "Trabzonspor" Ramil Sheydayev shared his emotions after the transfer to "Zhilina".

Report informs, "Trabzonspor" FC player will play on loan in Slovakia. The agreement concluded until the summer of 2018.

"I'm glad with your transfer. For me, this is a good choice, the opportunity to play regularly and benefit my team. I talked with Slovak legionaries of "Trabzonspor" Matos Bureau and Jan Durica, and they assured me that "Zilina" - is a great club.

I hope that together we can win the championship, and in European competition. First impressions are pretty good. I look forward to the opportunity to play in new club "- Sheydaeva said.