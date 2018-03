Qatar names national squad to play against Azerbaijan

Baku. 6 March. REPORT.AZ/ Qatar disclosed members of national football squad to play in international friendly game against Azerbaijan.

Report informs referring to Qatar Football Association official website, manager Jorge Fossati included 28 players in preparation process.

Two legionaries have been included in the team beside naturalized players.

Qatar national team: Hasan al-Haydosh, Saad al-Shib, Ibrahim Majid, Pedro Miguel, Hamid Ismayil, Ali Asad, Muhammad Kasola, Karim Budiaf, Ahmad Yasir, Asim Madibo, Muhammad Musa, Luis Martin, Ali Afif, Moiz Ali, Musab al-Kader, Ahmad Alaa, Sebastian Soria, Rodrigo Tabata, Omar Barri, Meshal Abdulla, Ahmad Abdul Maksud, Yasir Abu Bakr, Abu Bakr al-Halifa, Mehdi Ali, Yusif Hasan, Boualem Khoukhi, Akram Afif (Sporting de Gijón, Spain), Fahad Al-Abdulrahman (Eupen, Belgium).

Notably, the game will kick-off at Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha at 20:00 Baku time.