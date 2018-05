Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ/ PSG club of France set a new record.

Report informs, Paris representative went down in country's football history as a team collecting the most points in the first tour.

PSJ collected 51 points for 19 tours. It is the highest figure in League 1's history. Laurent Blanc's team scored 48 goals and 9 goals scored by away team. Team won 16 matches and end 3 in draw.

'Lion' (2006/07) set this record before PSG.