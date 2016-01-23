 Top
    Turkish players may manage games after completion of their football careers

    The decision considers 34-year-old players

    Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ New regulations on the soccer refereeing have entered into force in Turkey.

    Report informs citing Turkish media, players, who have completed their career at the age of 34, can manage games in the Super League. Physical preparation of a footballer must meet the relevant standards. In this case, the footballer may become a referee of Super League for a three-year term.

    In addition, the age limit for judges in Turkey is set at around 47 years.

