    ​One of Turkish pro-coup rebels was a football referee before

    Lieutenant Colonel’s straps were removed

    Baku. 18 July. REPORT.AZ/ One of the pro-coup rebels in Turkey was a former football referee. Report informs, Murat Daghly was a linesman for a while.

    He also was a pilot of the helicopter which conducted operations in the Marmara hotel where President Recep Tayyip Erdoğanwas staying. Lieutenant Colonel managed the ‘Skorski’ helicopter. Lieutenant Colonel’s straps were removed and he was arrested.

    Originally from Diyarbakir, Murat Dagli was appointed a linesman in the Turkish Super League matches of 2000 - 2003.

