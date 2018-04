Baku. 20 June. REPORT.AZ/ Brazilian football player Neymar was disqualified from 4 matches of the America's Cup held in Chile.

Report informs, 23-year-old forward was expelled from the square due to fighting with Carlos Bacca (rival footballer) at the end of the match with Colombia in the group stage.

Neymar will have to pay a fine of 10 thousand Euros. Columbia's striker Carlos Bacca was removed from the green square for two months.