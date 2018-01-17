Neftchi squad travel to Antalya for camp training - LIST

Baku. 17 January. REPORT.AZ/ This morning Neftchi football team departed from Heydar Aliyev International Airport to Turkey for second phase of camp training in the winter break.

Report informs referring to the club's official website, "white and blacks" will be accommodated in Alva Donna hotel in Belek.

The team headed to Turkey has 18 players - Salahat Ağayev, Agil Mammadov, Rashad Azizli, Kirilo Petrov, Ruslan Abishov, Mahammad Mirzabeyov, Ilkin Gırtımov, Rashad Sadigov, Emin Mahmudov, Derlis Meza Kolli, Namik Alaskarov, Ignacio Herrera, Rahman Hajıyev, Mirabdulla Abbasov, Elnur Suleymanov, Elchin Asadov, Farid Abbaslı and Francisco Garcia.

For more players - Omar Buludov, Elnur Jafarov, Anton Krivotsyuk and Elvin Sarkarov are currently in the camp training of Azerbaijan national under-21 football team, for this reason they will join camp training in Turkey later.

The team coached by Tarlan Ahmadov will play with Russian SKA-Khabarovsk on January 22, Romanian club Concordia and Bulgarian Slavia on January 25, Russian Krylia Sovetov on January 27 and Macedonian Sileks on January 30.

The camp training will end on January 31.