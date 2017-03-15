Neftchi-Inter match starts at 19:37 due to jubilee

Baku. 15 March. REPORT.AZ/ The home match of the Azerbaijan Premier League XXIII round with Inter coincides with the 80th anniversary of Neftchi FC.

Report informs, the match, to be held in Bakcell Arena on March 18, will symbolically start at 19:37.

A series of celebration events on the 80th anniversary of Neftchi will not be limited with it. In the game, fans will travel in the great history of the club. A number of projects will be organized on the social networks related to jubilee events. Fans wanting to see surprises, are invited to stadium.

Notably, game between the second teams will be held in Bayil Arena, March 17, at 14:00 Baku time.