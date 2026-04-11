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    Farhad Mammadov: There are preconditions for stronger integration in South Caucasus

    Foreign policy
    • 11 April, 2026
    • 16:29
    Farhad Mammadov: There are preconditions for stronger integration in South Caucasus

    There are currently objective conditions for strengthening regional integration in the South Caucasus, Farhad Mammadov, coordinator of the Peace Bridge initiative and director of the Center for South Caucasus Studies, said at a press conference following the meeting of civil society representatives from Azerbaijan and Armenia, according to Report's correspondent in Gabala.

    "The current geopolitical configuration creates an additional impetus for regional integration in the South Caucasus. The bilateral format is developing well. Previously, there was no Azerbaijan–Armenia format, but now it exists," he said.

    According to him, the geopolitical situation has made the South Caucasus more attractive from a transport and logistics perspective.

    "Of course, there is the issue of infrastructure readiness. In this regard, the countries of the region have different positions. Therefore, all this requires additional coordination. In reality, there are state interests and functions that must be fulfilled in the integration process. I think the process of aligning these functions will take some time. But the objective conditions for regional integration exist and remain," Mammadov added.

    Farhad Mammadov Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Peace Bridge Initiative
    Fərhad Məmmədov: Cənubi Qafqazda inteqrasiyanın gücləndirilməsi üçün tam zəmin mövcuddur
    Фархад Мамедов: На Южном Кавказе имеются все предпосылки для усиления интеграции

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