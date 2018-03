Baku. 11 August. REPORT.AZ/ The Moroccan Royal Football Federation has applied to host the World Cup in 2026.

Report informs referring to the organization’s official website, all the documents necessary for registration have been submitted the FIFA.

The U.S., Canada and Mexico have put forward their joint candidacy.

Notably, 48 countries will take part in the World Cup in 2026. The name of the organizer will be unveiled in May, 2020.