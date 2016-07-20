Macedonian coach: We have to be careful in match with "Neftchi"

Skopje. 20 July. REPORT.AZ/ "I consider the first meeting draw as satisfactory. We must take advantage of this".

Report's reporter in Skopje informs, Macedonia's "Skendiya" coach Bruno Akrapovic said in a press conference ahead of the meeting with "Neftchi" in the second qualifying round of the Europa League.

He said that they are aware of history of "Neftchi", but no one can say in advance what will be the outcome."

B. Akrapovic said that they will demonstrate their games without feeling the pressure and will try to take advantage of chances: "We are well prepared for the game. Any result is possible. Therefore, we must be careful. Series of penalty kicks is our C plan. We do not think about the next opponent. However, if we win this game we would have less time to prepare. But we will be able to analyze our rival."

49-year-old specialist does not consider it necessary to make changes in squad.