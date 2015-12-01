Lionel Messi named La Liga's best player

Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ Lionel Messi has again been crowned the Spanish La Liga's best player for 2014-15 at the gala LFP Awards ceremony in Barcelona on Monday night.

Report informs, it was the sixth time in the awards' seven-year history that Messi has claimed the top prize, with last year's winner Cristiano Ronaldo the only other recipient last year.

The Argentina maestro claimed the award along with being chosen as forward of the year on a night which saw his treble-winning Barca side rewarded for their dominance of the league and Europe.