Leeds supporters clash with Eintracht Frankfurt fans after match - VIDEO

Baku. 22 July. REPORT.AZ/ Leeds United's pre-season clash with Eintracht Frankfurt in Austria was marred by violent scenes among rival supporters. Report informs, German newspapers claim 700 Leeds fans, who made up the majority of the crowd, fought with 200 of their opposite number. Both sets of players had left the field of play before the fighting broke out.

Around 20 arrests were made and two people required medical treatment after fans from both clubs clashed after the final whistle in the town of Eugendorf.

About 100 Frankfurt supporters confronted a group of Leeds fans on the pitch after the German side's 2-1 victory.

Riot police were required to separate the two sets of fans despite the match itself passing without incident.

The were several hundred fans in attendance at the friendly in Austria with the majority of them supporting Leeds.