 Top
    Close photo mode

    Kapaz club makes new appointment

    Matlab Mammadov will lead children's football club

    Baku. 26 December. REPORT.AZ/ One more appointment has been made at Kapaz FC.

    Report informs, the second team coach Matlab Mammadov will lead children's football at the club. His task will be to control teams on low age groups and support development of children's football.

    In his statement to the kapazpfc.az regarding his appointment, Mammadov expressed his gratitude to the club management for the confidence expressed. He said he would do his best to justify hopes. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi