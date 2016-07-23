Former player of national team of Azerbaijan transferred to Georgia

Baku. 23 July. REPORT.AZ/ Former player of the national team of Azerbaijan Rasim Ramaldanov transferred to Georgia's "Kolkheti" club.

Report informs, 1-year contract was signed with 30-year-old central defender.

Ramaldanov has already joined a Poti's training camp in Turkey. 103-year-old club will face "Inter" on July 25.

Notably, Rasim Ramaldanov during his career played in FC "Simurg", "Khazar Lankaran" and "Sumgait".

"Kolkheti" will be his first legionnaire club. Ramaldanov was invited from Azerbaijan to play in 2014 world and 2016 European Championships qualifying group stage.