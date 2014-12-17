FIFA urged to consider staging 2022 Qatar World Cup in May and June

Baku. 17 December. REPORT.AZ/ The Qatar World Cup in 2022 could be played safely between 5 May and 4 June rather than in the winter, the European Club Association (ECA) has argued. Report informs citing "La Gazetta Dello Sport", FIFA offers the mundial to be held from May 5 to June 4.

However, the ECA, in conjunction with the European Professional Football Leagues (EPFL), has put together a proposal which it feels demonstrates how the tournament could be played in May and June without putting the health of players, supporters and officials at risk.

The organizations also argue that their proposal would have the least impact on the 2021-22 or 2022-23 club calendars, which would need to be seriously revised if either of the options favored by FIFA is ratified.

The ECA and EPFL propose matches in the group stages - which under their plans would run from 5-19 May 2022 - would be played between 6pm-11pm local time. Knockout matches, starting from 21 May, would kick off at either 7pm or 10pm local time. Temperature of weather usually is 29 C degree in May-June.