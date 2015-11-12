FIFA rejects Bility and Platini for presidential election

FIFA has rejected the candidature of Musa Bility for the presidential election following integrity checks by the electoral committee.

The Liberian FA president put his name forward for the position, which will be vacated by Sepp Blatter in an election on February 26 next year. However, Bility was stricken from the list after relevant checks were made during the assessment of each candidate.

UEFA president Michel Platini remains out of the running as he continues to serve a 90-day suspension amid allegations that he received a "disloyal" £1.3m payment from Blatter in 2011.

The Frenchman's candidature will only be assessed if the ban is lifted before the election date, but UEFA is represented in the presidential race by Gianni Infantino, who is one of five candidates approved by the committee.