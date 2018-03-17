FIFA income exceeds planned $ 300 million in 2017

Baku. 17 March. REPORT.AZ/ Income of the International Football Federation (FIFA) in 2017 exceeded the planned $ 300 million.

Report informs, this is stated in the financial report of the organization. Revenues of the organization increased due to sales of rights to broadcast matches, as well as marketing rights.

Expenses have also been reduced due to strict cost control measures.

Also, the FIFA report indicates that the organization has already signed contracts to receive $ 5.555 billion from the planned $ 5.656 billion in the period from 2015 to 2018. However, FIFA notes that the revenues from the World Cup 2018 have yet to be taken into account, which allows to make a prediction that FIFA will earn $ 100 million more over the reporting period than planned.