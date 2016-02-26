FIFA approves package of anti-corruption reforms

Baku. 26 February. REPORT.AZ/ FIFA has agreed sweeping reforms of world football’s governing body with the aim of stamping out future corruption.

Report informs citing the foreign media, delegates at an extraordinary FIFA congress in Zurich voted by 179 to 22 in favour the package, which aims to bring FIFA into line with best practice in corporate governance,writes Ralph Atkins. The reforms required the support of 75 per cent of the 207 national football associations eligible to vote. They secured almost 90 per cent of valid votes.

Acting president Issa Hayatou said the changes would ensure the recent scandals surrounding FIFA “will never happen again”.

FIFA was forced to agree reforms after high profile investigations by US and Swiss legal authorities amid a series of corruption scandals which also engulfed Sepp Blatter, its president for 18 years.

The FIFA congress votes later today on a success to Mr Blatter.

Under the reforms FIFA’s executive committee will be stripped of responsibilities for operational and commercial activities and renamed the “FIFA council”. It will have 36 members chosen at meetings of footballs powerful regional confederations but under FIFA auspices.

The FIFA president and council members will in future serve for a maximum of 12 years and for the first time their individual compensation would be disclosed.