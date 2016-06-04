FIFA allows the 4th substitute in Copa America

Baku. 4 June. REPORT.AZ/ Teams will be allowed to use a fourth substitute in the Copa America final if it extends to extra time.

Report informs, It applies only to the final because other knockout stage games go directly to penalty kicks if tied after regulation.

Copa America Centenario organisers have confirmed a new fourth substitute rule will be implemented at the tournament, which gets underway on Friday.

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) released the 2016-17 Laws of the Game this week, which features several new regulations.

One of those to be implemented at the Copa America in the United States is the option of using a fourth substitute if a game heads into extra time.

However, as of the 2015 edition of the Copa, only the final of the tournament heads into extra-time, with group stage, quarter-final and semi-final matches decided on penalties if the game is tied after 90 minutes.

The Copa America Centenario Local Organizing Committee confirmed just hours before the tournament was set to begin it had received written approval from FIFA to allow for a fourth substitution in the final.