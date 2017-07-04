"Fenerbahce" sells player to Greek club

Baku. 4 July. REPORT.AZ/ Footballer of the Turkish club "Fenerbahce" Emmanuel Emenike will continue his career in Greece.

Report informs citing the pulsen.ng, 30-year-old Nigerian striker agreed with "Olympiakos".E. Emenike who left for Greece today will sign contract after medical examination. Although there is no information on details of the contract, it is reported that Olympiakos paid Fenerbahce 2 million euros for the transfer of the player.

Notably, E. Emenike in the last season acted on a lease for the British "West Ham" and also defended the honor of the Moscow "Spartacus".