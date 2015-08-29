CEO of "Borussia": Club to take each game seriously

Baku. 29 August. REPORT.AZ/ FC "Borussia Dortmund" commented on the draw of UEFA Europe League, which resulted in the German football club to be in the same group with "Gabala".

Report was informed by the the press service of "Borussia", commenting on the results of the draw, the club's executive director Hans-Joachim Watzke said that from a purely sporting point of view, they are lucky with the club.

Nevertheless, a representative of the club's management noted that the club will be serious about its opponents: "Greek PAOK was the champion of Greece in 1976 and 1985 and the Cup winners in 1972, 1974, 2001 and 2003, finished third in the league last season. Russian' third place team last season, Krasnodar FK, was only founded in 2008 and has participated in the Europe Cup regularly since 2013. In comparison to the other teams, Krasnodar seems the weakest team in the group. Gabala FK finished third pace last season in Azerbaijan".

The head coach Thomas Tuchel said that it is very interesting group: "An extraordinary atmosphere awaits us at PAOK, Krasnodar fields a strong russian team with lots of foreign players and "Gabala" has got through to the group stages by knocking out "Panathinaikos". We will thoroughly prepare and will we will be ready for these challenges."