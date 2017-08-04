Draw ceremony of play-off round held in Europa League

Baku. 4 August. REPORT.AZ/ The draw of the play-off round was held at the European Football League.

Report informs, at the event held in Nyon, Switzerland, 44 teams were divided into 2 baskets.

15 of them lost in the Champions League III qualifying round, 29 became winners of the Eurocup III qualifying round.

These teams have been included in ranked in Seeded.Unseeded groups.

Europa League

The play-off stage

"Shkëndija" (Macedonia) - "Milan" (Italy)

Panathinaikos (Greece) - Athletic (Spain)

"Osijek" (Croatia) - "Austria" (Austria)

"Srvena Zvezda" (Serbia) - "Krasnodar" (Russia)

"Brugge" (Belgium) - AEK (Athens, Greece)

"Maritimo" (Portugal) - "Dynamo" (Kiev, Ukraine)

“Domžale” (Slovenia) – “Marseille” (France)

"Partizan" (Serbia) - "Videoton" (Hungary)

“Hafnarfjörður” (Iceland) - Braga (Portugal)

Everton (England) - Hajduk (Croatia)

Utrecht (Netherlands) - Zenit (Russia)

Legia (Poland) - Sheriff (Moldova)

Viitorul (Romania) - Salzburg (Austria)

"Victoria" (Plzen, Czech Republic) - AEK (Larnaca, Cyprus)

PAOK (Greece) - Ostersun (Sweden)

"Rheindorf Altach " (Austria) - " Maccabi" (Tel Aviv, Israel)

BATE (Belarus) - " Oleksandriya " (Ukraine)

Ajax (Netherlands) - Rosenborg (Norway)

"Vardar" (Macedonia) - "Fenerbahce" (Turkey)

Ludogorets (Bulgaria) - Suduva (Lithuania)

Apollon (Cyprus) - Midtjylland (Denmark)

Dynamo (Zagreb, Croatia) - Skenderbeu (Albania)

Notably, the first matches of playoff round will be held on August 17 and return matches will take place one week later.